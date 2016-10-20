<i>"The Name of Our Country is América" - Simon Bolivar</i> The Narco News Bulletin<br><small>Reporting on the War on Drugs and Democracy from Latin America
English | Español December 22, 2016 | Issue #67


Making Cable News
Obsolete Since 2010

Set Color: blackwhiteabout colors

Print This Page

Search Narco News:

Narco News Issue #66
Complete Archives

Narco News is supported by The Fund for Authentic Journalism

Follow Narco_News on Twitter

Sign up for free email alerts list: English

Lista de alertas gratis:
Español

Contact:

Publisher:
Al Giordano

Opening Statement, April 18, 2000
¡Bienvenidos en Español!
Bem Vindos em Português!

Editorial Policy and Disclosures

Narco News is supported by:
The Fund for Authentic Journalism

Site Design: Dan Feder

All contents, unless otherwise noted, © 2000-2011 Al Giordano

The trademarks "Narco News," "The Narco News Bulletin," "School of Authentic Journalism," "Narco News TV" and NNTV © 2000-2011 Al Giordano

XML RSS 1.0

"El Joe T. Hodo Show": Inspiring Happiness and Hope

Help us keep inspiring people


By Toño Hernández Hernández
Production Coordinator

October 20, 2016

My name is Antonio Hernández, and I’m part of the production team of “El Joe T. Hodo Show”. I’m a photographer and I live in Cuernavaca, Morelos.

I’ve been involved in Narco News TV projects, with Gregory Berger, for 3 years.

Most of the time, when I talk about the “El Joe T. Hodo Show”, people ask me why I do it, or rather, why WE do it. And my answer goes somehow like this:



Toño Hdz. during the School of Authentic Journalism 2016

Because we believe things can be changed, because we know that out there, there are still people that want to make Mexico a better place, that fight for their families to have a decent life, and take care of their land and their traditions, that know that, in spite of all the chaos and the political parties that try to abuse people, that people can organize and thrive.

Because we know this, we remind ourselves that we can change something, that a difference can be made.

Because throughout history, others have taken it upon themselves to make their voices heard, to awaken the people, and that is our inspiration.

Because there are always risks and sacrifices in this job, but it doesn’t matter, because if we manage to have resonance in people’s lives, if we encourage their curiosity to investigate, and if they have fun learning, and happiness inspires and nourishes the feeling and hunger for equality and justice and they realize that good can still triumph and that they’re not alone in their fight for freedom and justice, then we are winning, all of us: each one of you who supports the project with your donations, and us, who can continue to work for the people; and especially women, men, entire families that know there’s still hope and trust that there are more people that share their concerns to make a better Mexico and a better world.

Support a dream and the reality that is taking shape with it. Support the “El Joe T. Hodo Show”

Haz click aqui para donar a nuestra campaña de Kickstarter

Thank you.

Toño Hernández Hernández
Production Coordinator for “El Joe T. Hodo Show”

Share |

Lea Ud. el Artículo en Español

Discussion of this article from The Narcosphere

Narco News is funded by your contributions to The Fund for Authentic Journalism.  Please make journalism like this possible by going to The Fund's web site and making a contribution today.


- The Fund for Authentic Journalism

For more Narco News, click here.

The Narco News Bulletin: Reporting on the Drug War and Democracy from Latin America