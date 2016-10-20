|English | Español
|December 22, 2016 | Issue #67
|
"El Joe T. Hodo Show": Inspiring Happiness and Hope
Help us keep inspiring people
By Toño Hernández Hernández
Toño Hdz. during the School of Authentic Journalism 2016
Because we know this, we remind ourselves that we can change something, that a difference can be made.
Because throughout history, others have taken it upon themselves to make their voices heard, to awaken the people, and that is our inspiration.
Because there are always risks and sacrifices in this job, but it doesn’t matter, because if we manage to have resonance in people’s lives, if we encourage their curiosity to investigate, and if they have fun learning, and happiness inspires and nourishes the feeling and hunger for equality and justice and they realize that good can still triumph and that they’re not alone in their fight for freedom and justice, then we are winning, all of us: each one of you who supports the project with your donations, and us, who can continue to work for the people; and especially women, men, entire families that know there’s still hope and trust that there are more people that share their concerns to make a better Mexico and a better world.
Support a dream and the reality that is taking shape with it. Support the “El Joe T. Hodo Show”
Haz click aqui para donar a nuestra campaña de Kickstarter
Thank you.
Toño Hernández Hernández
Production Coordinator for “El Joe T. Hodo Show”
Lea Ud. el Artículo en Español
- The Fund for Authentic Journalism