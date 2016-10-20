"El Joe T. Hodo Show": Inspiring Happiness and Hope

By Toño Hernández Hernández

Production Coordinator

My name is Antonio Hernández, and I’m part of the production team of “El Joe T. Hodo Show”. I’m a photographer and I live in Cuernavaca, Morelos.

I’ve been involved in Narco News TV projects, with Gregory Berger, for 3 years.

Most of the time, when I talk about the “El Joe T. Hodo Show”, people ask me why I do it, or rather, why WE do it. And my answer goes somehow like this:





Toño Hdz. during the School of Authentic Journalism 2016





Because we believe things can be changed, because we know that out there, there are still people that want to make Mexico a better place, that fight for their families to have a decent life, and take care of their land and their traditions, that know that, in spite of all the chaos and the political parties that try to abuse people, that people can organize and thrive.

Because we know this, we remind ourselves that we can change something, that a difference can be made.

Because throughout history, others have taken it upon themselves to make their voices heard, to awaken the people, and that is our inspiration.

Because there are always risks and sacrifices in this job, but it doesn’t matter, because if we manage to have resonance in people’s lives, if we encourage their curiosity to investigate, and if they have fun learning, and happiness inspires and nourishes the feeling and hunger for equality and justice and they realize that good can still triumph and that they’re not alone in their fight for freedom and justice, then we are winning, all of us: each one of you who supports the project with your donations, and us, who can continue to work for the people; and especially women, men, entire families that know there’s still hope and trust that there are more people that share their concerns to make a better Mexico and a better world.

Thank you.

Toño Hernández Hernández

Production Coordinator for “El Joe T. Hodo Show”

