|April 29, 2017 | Issue #67
Learn From People Who Achieved the Changes They Fought For
Join the fight to improve this little world we live in
By Ilse González Palafox
Ilse González during the School of Authentic Journalism 2016
The School of Authentic Journalism is a place where you meet very talented people that, with their skills, are committed to fighting for change and collective gains for society. It’s a place where you have fun and learn at the same time. You learn about teamwork, making media, and the stories of great people who have achieved the changes they struggled for. They serve as an inspiration for the rest of us to seek similar change, wherever we may be. Above all, you learn about a different type of journalism, one that cares about the truth, cares about people, and about the common good.
It has been one of the most gratifying experiences I have ever had. I met amazing people and passionate professors. I’d be honored to continue to be an active part of the school, because in every session you learn something new, and there are always more stories to share and a common struggle to pursue.
You are the one who makes this project possible. We ask you to help with a donation to our Kickstarter campaign so that more people can get to know the School of Authentic Journalism and join the fight to improve this little world we live in.
- The Fund for Authentic Journalism