Learn From People Who Achieved the Changes They Fought For

Join the fight to improve this little world we live in

By Ilse González Palafox

School of Authentic Journalism 2016

My name is Ilse. I’m a Communications student and I received a scholarship to the School of Authentic Journalism in 2016. After transferring to the university where I study, I had met a very unique, young, and apparently rebellious professor named Karina González. I had her as a teacher in an Analysis of Contemporary Mexico class.

Through her, I learned about many Mexican social movements from the 1950s onwards, and the violent reality about our government that is usually hidden by the media. She later invited me to a feminist study group to analyze the history of these movements, to study their achievements and their current struggles.

Karina always talked about how incredible it was to teach at The School of Authentic Journalism each year. She looks forward to each new session to get to know the new auténticos joining this great family.





Ilse González during the School of Authentic Journalism 2016





So, in April she invited me to fill out the application for the School. To be honest, the first time I opened the file I freaked out. There were too many requirements and I had too little experience. I was very close to not sending it, but I did, and I’m very happy I was accepted and lived that experience.

The School of Authentic Journalism is a place where you meet very talented people that, with their skills, are committed to fighting for change and collective gains for society. It’s a place where you have fun and learn at the same time. You learn about teamwork, making media, and the stories of great people who have achieved the changes they struggled for. They serve as an inspiration for the rest of us to seek similar change, wherever we may be. Above all, you learn about a different type of journalism, one that cares about the truth, cares about people, and about the common good.

It has been one of the most gratifying experiences I have ever had. I met amazing people and passionate professors. I’d be honored to continue to be an active part of the school, because in every session you learn something new, and there are always more stories to share and a common struggle to pursue.

You are the one who makes this project possible. We ask you to help with a donation to our Kickstarter campaign so that more people can get to know the School of Authentic Journalism and join the fight to improve this little world we live in.

Lea Ud. el Artículo en Español



Narco News is funded by your contributions to The Fund for Authentic Journalism. Please make journalism like this possible by going to The Fund's web site and making a contribution today.

- The Fund for Authentic Journalism