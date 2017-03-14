<i>"The Name of Our Country is América" - Simon Bolivar</i> The Narco News Bulletin<br><small>Reporting on the War on Drugs and Democracy from Latin America
English | Español April 29, 2017 | Issue #67


Making Cable News
Obsolete Since 2010

Set Color: blackwhiteabout colors

Print This Page

Search Narco News:

Narco News Issue #66
Complete Archives

Narco News is supported by The Fund for Authentic Journalism

Follow Narco_News on Twitter

Sign up for free email alerts list: English

Lista de alertas gratis:
Español

Contact:

Publisher:
Al Giordano

Opening Statement, April 18, 2000
¡Bienvenidos en Español!
Bem Vindos em Português!

Editorial Policy and Disclosures

Narco News is supported by:
The Fund for Authentic Journalism

Site Design: Dan Feder

All contents, unless otherwise noted, © 2000-2011 Al Giordano

The trademarks "Narco News," "The Narco News Bulletin," "School of Authentic Journalism," "Narco News TV" and NNTV © 2000-2011 Al Giordano

XML RSS 1.0

The School of Authentic Journalism Showed Me It Is Possible to Build a Different World


By Ave Jaramillo
School of Authentic Journalism 2016

March 14, 2017

My name is Esteban Jaramillo but people call me Ave. In these few paragraphs I want to tell you what it meant for me to attend the “School of Authentic Journalism”.



Ave Jaramillo, School of Authentic Journalism 2016

The last ten years I have been writing scripts, mostly comedy. I’ve worked in radio, television and I have produced web content, so I was very surprised when I got accepted to a journalism course. When Iván Ulchur, former scholar and current professor of the School, recommended that I apply, he told me it would be a beautiful experience. He was wrong; it was much more than that.

It is very hard to summarize in just a few words what that week in Mexico meant, spending time with so many talented people who are guided by hope, the hope that building a different world is possible. Photographers, journalists, leaders, communicators, cartoonists, community managers, all working together to combine skills to make all their voices become one single cry.

And moreover, I must stress the importance given to organizing at the school. And I’m not only referring to the organization of the school itself – impeccable – but I found a group that understands that any effort to defeat an unfair and inhuman system can only be effective when it is well organized. In this sense, the value of the professors lies not only on their talent, but on their experience.

To me, having participated in the School of Authentic Journalism meant recharging my batteries, meeting people with whom I want to meet again, and discovering a wonderful country that keeps calling me back. And if none of this were enough, the mezcales of Professor Tiberio’s bar are the best I’ve ever tasted.

Donate to the School of Authentic Journalism 2017.

Share |

Lea Ud. el Artículo en Español

Discussion of this article from The Narcosphere

Narco News is funded by your contributions to The Fund for Authentic Journalism.  Please make journalism like this possible by going to The Fund's web site and making a contribution today.


- The Fund for Authentic Journalism

For more Narco News, click here.

The Narco News Bulletin: Reporting on the Drug War and Democracy from Latin America