April 29, 2017
A Struggle In Which You’ll Never Be Alone Again
The School will redefine your ideas about journalism
By Jonny Mendoza
Jonny Mendoza during the 2016 School of Authentic Journalism
The School of Authentic Journalism is not like any course or workshop you can take; it’s an experience that will nurture your very being in many ways. The concept of journalism will be forever redefined. You’ll meet people from all over the world with different views and ways of dealing with the issues every journalist has to face. You’ll learn from the talents of each of the people involved in the project, and not only their working skills, but their human qualities. You’ll put yourself in others’ shoes to understand their context, their daily life, and you’ll understand why there are so many people out there struggling for a better world through the distribution of truthful information. And what is more important, you’ll rediscover yourself. I can assure you that you’ll find an alternate path to the one you thought you were supposed to follow. The best thing is that what I’m writing to you is just a small part of all that you can live in this place.
Projects such as this should remain active and grow. There are a lot of brilliant minds out there that deserve to live this experience. People who surely have a story to tell about a day by day struggle for the truth, a struggle that might change your perspective on what you are going through.
Be a part of this adventure, there are many ways to do so. As soon as the announcement is out, apply. Don’t be afraid, you’ll be surprised. Share this text to tell the world what they’re missing. Make a donation and join the Kickstarter campaign, because your contribution is very important for all of us who have lived this experience and trust me, we want more authentic journalists around the globe. We want this great family to grow.
