At the School, I Learned to Work with the Organizers of Social Movements

By Natalie Van Hoozer

School of Authentic Journalism Class of 2017

From a young age, I knew I wanted to be a journalist so that I could share stories about the lives and work of others. I decided to learn Spanish in my hometown of Reno, Nevada, and travel internationally to help me pursue that goal. However, I didn’t realize just how much of the story I was missing until I participated in the School of Authentic Journalism.

I could tell that I was among people who dedicate their lives to conveying the truth, no matter how unpleasant, and who are curious enough to be a part of the eternal cycle of teaching and learning.

Through the School, I learned more than reporting techniques; I learned how to work with the organizers of social movements to understand their motivations and convey that motivation to the audience. I have often found this to be the missing element in many stories, and it is the very element that will affect change. The School equips its students with the media, social movement, and safety knowledge needed to transform projects of passion into movements of action. Just as importantly, the school allowed me to be vulnerable in this learning process and be both humbled and emboldened by the lessons and work of others. I am fortunate to be able to say that through this program, I developed friendships with people who remind me every day why this raw, sincere reporting is valuable internationally.

With the current political and social attacks on journalists and those seeking social change, we are in an era where we need to support and encourage one another as much as possible. I cannot think of a better way to do that than creating a bilingual School of Authentic Journalism this year. By allowing Spanish and English-language journalists and organizers to break down the language barrier and learn from one another, we can maximize the skills and inspiration shared during the program. Making anything bilingual takes additional effort, funding, and time, but the result would be a blend of cultures and individuals who could not come together under any other circumstances.

