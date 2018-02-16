Where Brilliant Ideas Converge to Light Up the World: the School of Authentic Journalism

I knew I had to be there and did everything possible to attend. The donors made it happen.

By Graciela Tapia

Class of 2017

Last August, 2017, I found the will to leave everything I was doing behind to become a scholar of the School of Authentic Journalism. But why, if I was already a journalist? What was new for me at this school? Well, when I read the Call for Applications a few months ago, two things caught my attention; one was the opportunity to learn about social movements and how to win them; the other was that I would get to spend time with people who want the same thing I do: to have a positive impact on the world.

It’s true when I say that I left everything behind to become a scholar, because I really did. But I had to do it.





Graciela Tapia, School of Authentic Journalism Class of 2017





My bosses refused to let me pursue my own professional growth for the week that I’d be gone, so I quit my job as a crime reporter for the newspaper “El Debate de Los Mochis,” in Sinaloa, Mexico. I also left my three children in the care of my father, just as they were about to go back to school. It would be expensive, but I decided I’d pay for it with my severance.

Nevertheless, both my determination and the obstacles I faced caught the attention of The School’s directors, who found the resources to pay for my round-trip ticket. The cost of tuition, room and board were already covered by the scholarship I had been given during the selection process.

Donations to The School made my attendance possible. You can make your contribution to the 2018 bilingual School of Authentic Journalism here.

That is why I am grateful to the generous individuals who make their donations to the School of Authentic Journalism. They know that from these gatherings for training and exchange, emerge projects aimed and creating change, both great and small, led by people who have been taught how social movements work.

This kindness made The 2017 School of Authentic Journalism one of the best, and most important, professional experiences I have ever lived. Just like I took a risk, and won, by leaving it all behind to become a better organizer, meeting face to face with activists and journalists on the same wavelength, the people who choose to share their resources with The School will also win by helping to make possible an authentic meeting of the minds for a better world.

Today I’m still in touch with these organizers and activists. We work on the same projects and we share the progress of the struggles in each of our communities. As for me, quitting the newspaper gave me the chance to start over with renewed strength. I’m researching kidnappings and abductions in the northern part of my home state and I am working with people who need to tell the stories of their struggles.

I’m working with an organization in support of “The Disappeared” from the community of “El Fuerte,” known locally as “The Trackers.” I’m in charge of communication for a large organization in Mexico working to find people who have gone missing at the hands of criminals. I’m learning from mothers who just want to find their lost children; some of them have been gone for more than six years because of corrupt police officers or because of power struggles between rival drug gangs.

I am still writing on my own website, combining what I already knew about journalism with the skills I got from the School of Authentic Journalism in 2017. And now, I have the support of other activists. I know about their causes and they know about mine. We’ve built a synergy that only became possible because someone like you decided to make a small contribution to make it happen.

What I want to ask is this: Make a donation to the School of Authentic Journalism. What people learn there is the how to fight and win, but it also goes beyond that. I never made a better bet than the one I made when I got on a flight to heed the call, when I decided to leave it all behind and come back feeling more complete than I had been before.

Please make the 2018 Bilingual School of Authentic Journalism possible by giving to this year’s Kickstarter campaign.

Thank you.

Graciela Tapia, Class of 2017

Lea Ud. el Artículo en Español



Narco News is funded by your contributions to The Fund for Authentic Journalism. Please make journalism like this possible by going to The Fund's web site and making a contribution today.

- The Fund for Authentic Journalism