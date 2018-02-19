I Knew After The School of Authentic Journalism That my Journalism had to be Greater Than Me

My mind was blown listening to fellow journalists talk about their respective battles.

By Kevin Mwachiro

Class of 2011

I have very fond memories of Mexico, Morelos, The School of Authentic Journalism Class of 2011 and the opportunity to be exposed to a different kind of journalism. Today, the School is fighting to make a bilingual 2018 School happen, and you can be a part of that effort by donating to The School’s Kickstarter campaign.

When I attended The School, I was working with the BBC. The journalism I practiced was pretty vanilla. I was keen to find out about this other kind of journalism.

I was also involved with the gay activist scene in Kenya and I was keen to be with other activists… only to discover my activism seemed pretty vanilla too, compared that of many of the colleagues I met at the school. I felt that way. Despite all this, my ‘vanilla’ journalism and and ‘vanilla’ activism was welcome. Me and my fellow students from the continent were welcome. I still smile thinking about that term.

It was also that first time that being a gay activist and not the BBC guy was my identifying factor and other participants were keen to find out what it was like being gay in a country that is largely homophobic.





Kevin Mwachiro, School of Authentic Journalism

Class of 2011





My mind was blown listening fellow journalists and community organizers talk about their respective ‘battles’. Ivan from Serbia became my hero, but there was also organizers from Egypt who shared with us what it was like being involved in the revolution that toppled Hosni Mubarak. There were tales of the South African revolution, battles against capitalism, land rights, anti-nuclear campaigns, champions who fought for access to water, LGBT+ rights and warriors who fought against police brutality. I was in a good space, in a good place.

I knew after Mexico that my journalism needed to be more: To be more about the people and less about the politics. It needed to be more about stories that aren’t the traditional staple of many newsrooms. My journalism needed to be greater than me. It needed to be a lot more active and less passive.

I left the BBC a year later and went into media for development and telling stories of marginalised or disadvantaged individuals or stories that had impact, which seemed like the next logical step at the time. The School of Authentic Journalism had sown a seed.

This mainstream journalist and activist was no longer vanilla. I was one of the five African students in the Class of 2011. We were given the opportunity to share our experiences and learn from others. Being in Mexico and part of The School of Authentic Journalism greatly added to me. There aren’t many opportunities to bridge Latin American and African experiences. This is one of them. It makes the school unique and I do hope that other activists/journalists from my part of the world will have the chance to also get their minds blown.

Please donate to the School’s Kickstarter campaign today.

Lea Ud. el Artículo en Español



Narco News is funded by your contributions to The Fund for Authentic Journalism. Please make journalism like this possible by going to The Fund's web site and making a contribution today.

- The Fund for Authentic Journalism