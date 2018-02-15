Join the Campaign to Make a Bilingual 2018 School of Authentic Journalism Happen

March 15 is the deadline to raise $70,000 in pledges to be able to hold a bilingual (Spanish & English) school in 2018.

By Fabiola Rocha

Director, School of Authentic Journalism

It’s been fifteen years since the first School of Authentic Journalism was convened on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula in February 2003 by its founder, Al Giordano: an intensive, international program designed to teach journalists how to cover social movements better and more strategically. The school’s participants have traveled from across the globe to become part of this project, where they have developed the strategies and skills they now use around the world to help social movements to communicate with the public and their own organizations and members.





Fabiola Rocha, Director, School of Authentic Journalism





This year, the organizers of The School of Authentic Journalism have decided to do everything in their power to raise the resources it will take to make this year’s session bilingual (English and Spanish), double the number of scholarships awarded to journalists, and expand the curriculum. (For the past four years, without any major foundation support, the school was held only in the Spanish language, when previously it had been bilingual.)

The deadline to raise the $70,000 dollars a full bilingual school will cost is Thursday, March 15 at 10 p.m. ET. This is a risky and daunting proposition, but the team is convinced that the time is right to take this step. We are confident that the School’s international network of friends and supporters, who know and cherish the work of the school, will share the workload to make this dream a reality. Please join this global effort by donating to the 2018 Kickstarter drive today.

Complicating matters further, on September 19th 2017, a massive Earthquake shook central Mexico, destroying in a matter of seconds the precious, 350 year old ex-colonial sugar refinery that served as the campus for the School of Authentic Journalism during the past four years. Luckily, no one was injured on the campus grounds during the disaster. But the tragedy has forced the school to look for a new home.

Fortunately, a great campus with dormitories, classrooms and kitchen has come forward available for the school’s exclusive use for the 2018 session. The location can easily accommodate an expanded, bilingual program, if this current Kickstarter drive is successful at reaching its goal. Success is by no means ensured this year, and yet I am confident that this year, as in the past, the School’s international team will come together to make it a reality.

The School of Authentic Journalism is funded exclusively by individual contributions to the nonprofit Fund for Authentic Journalism. Since 2015, the majority of these donations have been given during the Fund’s annual Kickstarter Drive, when a global network of Narco News readers, viewers of NNTV, subscribers to Al Giordano’s America, professors, graduates and others come together to make The School happen.

$70,000 is a lot to raise through individual donations. It is twice the goal of the past the four years that The School has held an annual Kickstarter campaign to raise. But funding The School exclusively through individual donations also gives it the the freedom and autonomy to adhere to its core principles, as we grow and evolve them over time.

The 2017 Earthquake forced The School to adapt and respond. But the decision to expand the 2018 School is also a response to the political climate emerging in English speaking countries around the world, including the United States, where hate groups have made a resurgence and toxic rhetoric from the presidential office have unleashed new challenges for ordinary people, especially people of color and women. And yet it also those same communities of color and women in particular who are leading the resistance to Trump and Trumpism, and it is essential that The School of Authentic Journalism open its doors to those covering these emerging movements. A longer school also allows scholars to spend more time producing videos, written journalism, and other media reporting on the social movements in which The School’s attendees are involved. This year it is more urgent than ever to making strategic journalism during The School.

The first time I came to the School was in 2013, as a scholar. It was also the last time that The School held a longer, bilingual edition, thanks to one particularly generous foundation. On the last day, as I cried tears of joy, I made a vow that I would do my part to make sure that The School would happen again each and every year. At The School I had met amazing people. I worked around the clock to produce a short animated report on the immigrants’ movements in the United States and how the DREAMers won a stay of deportation through DACA. And I had the opportunities to hear experienced organizers tell the stories of their struggles from around the world. These were stories of how movements achieved victory, something I didn’t even know could happen.

At The School I met Ivan Marovic, a Serbian community organizer who together with his friends built the movement known as Otpor, which successfully toppled the government of dictator Slobodan Milosevic. The nonviolent strategies they used included the strategic use of street theatre, which when wielded effectively can create impact in the world. “Theatre belongs to everyone,” he said when I asked him a question publicly about it.

I learned from Paulina González, the daughter of Mexican immigrants in the United States, who in addition to learning from and supporting the union struggles of her father, also became a teller of stories about the inspiring participants and organizers of the migrants’ movements of the U.S. She taught me how oral histories and the fusion of our individual stories can help build a movement.

I marvelled at the life and work of Johanna Lawrenson, collaborator and widow of the late Abbie Hoffman, who both travelled together in Mexico for most of the seven years during which Hoffman lived as a fugitive from U.S. authorities for his prolific organizing work. Lawrenson herself spent years under the watch of the FBI for participating in the labor movement alongside her father, Jack Lawrenson.

Nor will I ever forget the first time I met Mkhuseli “Khusta” Jack, one of the lead organizers of the successful economic boycott in Port Elizabeth, South Africa which turned the tide in favor of the movement to end the racist system of Apartheid. Khusta’s exuberance, and his precise and engaging explanation of his movement, helped me understand that there are no “small” roles when it comes to building a revolution. And I observed Khusta’s modesty as he took the same classes as all the other scholars, learning for the first time how to shoot and edit video, and conversing and dancing and night with his fellow professors and scholars.

In 2013 Mary King was also at the school, and she told the story of her experience in the U.S. Civil Rights’ Movement, and her perspective on the use of new technologies for movement building. Her talk lasted three hours – a record for The School – and she had us riveted the entire time.

Many of these and other amazing professors were able to attend because it was a bilingual session. For many of them, English is their second language and the means with which their local experiences can be transmitted to international audiences. Marovic’s first language is Serbian. Khusta’s first language is Xhosa. And many of The School’s past scholars also have been able to attend because of the use of English. Scholars who speak English as a second language have come from Egypt, Croatia, Azerbaijan, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania, Pakistan, India, and beyond. And of course all of North, South and Central America has been well represented over 15 years of the school! This is another urgent reason why The School mst raise the $70,000 it will take to hold a bilingual session.

The School impacts countless people through the continuing work of its more than 600 graduates. They produce videos, make comedy journalism and political cartoons; they organize oral history projects and produce community journalism in places as far flung as U.S. immigrant detention centers and disaster zones in Mexico. After attending the School, its graduates have covered movements like The Egyptian Revolution, and #YoSoy132 in Mexico. They work with migrants’ movements around the world and build feminist organizations. They have organized and reported on the world’s LGBTTTIQ struggles and alongside nonviolent movements adjacent to war zones in Syria. It is a tremendous, global community that communicates the concerns and objectives of movements in the media both locally, internationally, as well as online. It is a community that also gets involved in strategic community organizing through boycotts, blockades, twitter wars, and demonstrations, galvanizing people in the real world and online.

The School of Authentic Journalism must return to a format that restores it to its full potential, to contribute even further to the global network of journalists reporting alongside social movements, and to develop works of journalism that help push the world towards the direction to which it can and must go. Please become a part of this effort by contributing to this campaign today. During the earthquake in September 2017, thousands of families became homeless. The School also lost its home. Together, we can find a new home and make The School of Authentic Journalism stronger than ever.

Fabiola Rocha

Director, The School of Authentic Journalism

