by Narco News TV

06/27/2016 5:23 pm

El Joe T. Hodo Show Episode 1

Joe T. Hodo, the Texas oilman from Frack U. Mexico, is ready to devour Mexico! In the debut episode of his new program, he sits down with members of the indigenous community police from Mexico’s Guerrero State. What’s the price of justice? Ask Joe T. Hodo…