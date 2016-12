by Narco News TV / El Joe T. Hodo Show

10/11/2016 2:10 pm

El Joe T. Hodo Show Ep. 2: El Mastuerzo

Joe T. Hodo needs help from Mexican artists to lauch his campaign to be President of Mexico. Musician Paco Barrios, AKA “El Mastuerzo,” has been a supporter of Mexican social movements for years. Is it posible for Joe to recruit him to his political party, GUERO? Check out Episode 2 of El Joe T. Hodo Show de Narco News TV!