by El Joe T. Hodo Show / NNTV

01/25/2018 6:23 pm

Joe T. Hodo 2018: TV Spot #1

It’s official: He’s running! Joe T. Hodo, Texas oilman and star of NNTV’s El Joe T. Hodo Show, is running for President of Mexico. All the other major candidates only offer empty promises and corruption. Joe offers all that…and more! Why vote for a government subordinate to U.S. interests when you can just have a U.S. businessman for President?