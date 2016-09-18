|English | Español
Oh Cuban Citizen, Don’t Get Your Hopes Up
Some thoughts following the deportation of Cuban migrants from Ecuador
By Cinthia Galán
September 18, 2016
It was naive to think that the Ecuador’s historical memory wouldn’t be fragile. The collective expulsion of about 151 Cubans from Ecuadorian territory is now just a memory. It’s been over a month now since the State demonstrated the calamity and precariousness of human nature.
In June 2016 dozens of Cubans gathered to camp outside the Mexican embassy in Quito, without realizing that the authorities take action against any demonstration involving a public space, using violence to dislodge any disturbance. Even so, they appeared at the El Arbolito park to express to the Mexican government their passionate desire for humanitarian visas, to travel to Mexico, and then to the United States where current legislation allows them to obtain a US residency.
Once at El Arbolito park, the authorities make it clear that the demonstration had “unwelcome moral overtones,” clearing the park and justifying actions violating all kinds of civil rights.
“We’re lucky to have been born in these egalitarian times,” says the Ecuadorian government while simultaneously behaving unfairly in the real world. What are we really facing? Simple mediocrity, where progress is futile and expectations have been lowered. Freedom of movement as a cornerstone of international relations has been left behind, despite having been a prominent feature of the constitution of Montecristi, the Ecuadorian constitution that once shook the world.
